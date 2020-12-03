Earnings results for Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 12/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Weibo last announced its earnings results on September 28th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm earned $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Weibo has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Weibo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weibo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.16%. The high price target for WB is $50.00 and the low price target for WB is $34.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Weibo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.17, Weibo has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $42.10. Weibo has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo does not currently pay a dividend. Weibo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

In the past three months, Weibo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.39% of the stock of Weibo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB



Earnings for Weibo are expected to grow by 35.43% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $2.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Weibo is 19.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Weibo is 19.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 79.28. Weibo has a PEG Ratio of 3.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Weibo has a P/B Ratio of 4.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

