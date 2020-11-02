Earnings results for Weingarten Realty Investors (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

ON Semiconductor last posted its earnings results on August 8th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Its revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year. ON Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. ON Semiconductor will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ON Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.25%. The high price target for ON is $35.00 and the low price target for ON is $17.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ON Semiconductor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.28, ON Semiconductor has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $25.09. ON Semiconductor has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

ON Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. ON Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ON Semiconductor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,237,512.00 in company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of ON Semiconductor is held by insiders. 99.53% of the stock of ON Semiconductor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ON Semiconductor are expected to grow by 103.03% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of ON Semiconductor is -627.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ON Semiconductor is -627.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ON Semiconductor has a PEG Ratio of 29.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ON Semiconductor has a P/B Ratio of 3.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

