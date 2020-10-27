Earnings results for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Weingarten Realty Investors last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Weingarten Realty Investors has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Weingarten Realty Investors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weingarten Realty Investors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.88%. The high price target for WRI is $50.00 and the low price target for WRI is $19.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Weingarten Realty Investors has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.67, Weingarten Realty Investors has a forecasted upside of 66.9% from its current price of $15.98. Weingarten Realty Investors has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.33%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Weingarten Realty Investors does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Weingarten Realty Investors is 34.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Weingarten Realty Investors will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.56% next year. This indicates that Weingarten Realty Investors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

In the past three months, Weingarten Realty Investors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Weingarten Realty Investors is held by insiders. 81.80% of the stock of Weingarten Realty Investors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI



Earnings for Weingarten Realty Investors are expected to grow by 10.98% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Weingarten Realty Investors is 8.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Weingarten Realty Investors is 8.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Weingarten Realty Investors has a PEG Ratio of 4.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Weingarten Realty Investors has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here