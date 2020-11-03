Earnings results for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Welbilt last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. Its revenue was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welbilt has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.8. Welbilt has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Welbilt in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.04%. The high price target for WBT is $14.00 and the low price target for WBT is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Welbilt has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Welbilt has a forecasted upside of 45.0% from its current price of $6.55. Welbilt has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt does not currently pay a dividend. Welbilt does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

In the past three months, Welbilt insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Welbilt is held by insiders. 83.26% of the stock of Welbilt is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT



Earnings for Welbilt are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Welbilt is 163.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Welbilt is 163.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.39. Welbilt has a P/B Ratio of 3.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here