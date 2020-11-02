Earnings results for Welltower (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Tyme Technologies last issued its earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Tyme Technologies has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Tyme Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tyme Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 994.34%. The high price target for TYME is $9.50 and the low price target for TYME is $9.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tyme Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $9.50, Tyme Technologies has a forecasted upside of 994.3% from its current price of $0.87.

Dividend Strength: Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Tyme Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

In the past three months, Tyme Technologies insiders have sold 710.26% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $57,500.00 in company stock and sold $465,901.00 in company stock. Only 25.51% of the stock of Tyme Technologies is held by insiders. Only 14.00% of the stock of Tyme Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)



Earnings for Tyme Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Tyme Technologies is -3.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tyme Technologies is -3.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tyme Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

