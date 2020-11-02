Earnings results for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.51.

Ryanair last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Ryanair has generated $4.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.3. Ryanair has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ryanair in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.07%. The high price target for RYAAY is $100.00 and the low price target for RYAAY is $100.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength

Ryanair does not currently pay a dividend. Ryanair does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling

In the past three months, Ryanair insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.15% of the stock of Ryanair is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation



Earnings for Ryanair are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.16) to $4.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Ryanair is 71.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Ryanair is 71.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 16.36. Ryanair has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

