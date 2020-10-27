Earnings results for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Werner Enterprises last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Its revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Werner Enterprises has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Werner Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Werner Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.74%. The high price target for WERN is $55.00 and the low price target for WERN is $38.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises has a dividend yield of 0.89%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Werner Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Werner Enterprises is 15.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Werner Enterprises will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.54% next year. This indicates that Werner Enterprises will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

In the past three months, Werner Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.40% of the stock of Werner Enterprises is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 81.20% of the stock of Werner Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN



Earnings for Werner Enterprises are expected to grow by 18.60% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Werner Enterprises is 18.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Werner Enterprises is 18.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.03. Werner Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 2.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Werner Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

