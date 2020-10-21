Earnings results for WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

WesBanco last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.28. The firm earned $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. WesBanco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WesBanco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.79%. The high price target for WSBC is $39.00 and the low price target for WSBC is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WesBanco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, WesBanco has a forecasted upside of 25.8% from its current price of $23.85. WesBanco has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.47%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. WesBanco has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of WesBanco is 41.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WesBanco will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.85% next year. This indicates that WesBanco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

In the past three months, WesBanco insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $175,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.05% of the stock of WesBanco is held by insiders. 57.15% of the stock of WesBanco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC



Earnings for WesBanco are expected to grow by 1.79% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of WesBanco is 14.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of WesBanco is 14.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. WesBanco has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

