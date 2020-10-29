Earnings results for West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

West Bancorporation last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company earned $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. West Bancorporation has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. West Bancorporation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for West Bancorporation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.74%. The high price target for WTBA is $17.50 and the low price target for WTBA is $17.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

West Bancorporation has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, West Bancorporation has a forecasted upside of 5.7% from its current price of $16.55. West Bancorporation has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. West Bancorporation does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of West Bancorporation is 48.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, West Bancorporation will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.44% next year. This indicates that West Bancorporation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

In the past three months, West Bancorporation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.51% of the stock of West Bancorporation is held by insiders. 39.72% of the stock of West Bancorporation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA



Earnings for West Bancorporation are expected to grow by 8.67% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of West Bancorporation is 8.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of West Bancorporation is 8.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. West Bancorporation has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

