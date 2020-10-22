Earnings results for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services last posted its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.0. West Pharmaceutical Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for West Pharmaceutical Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $286.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.79%. The high price target for WST is $300.00 and the low price target for WST is $280.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

West Pharmaceutical Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $286.67, West Pharmaceutical Services has a forecasted upside of 0.8% from its current price of $284.42. West Pharmaceutical Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend yield of 0.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. West Pharmaceutical Services has been increasing its dividend for 24 years. The dividend payout ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 19.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, West Pharmaceutical Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.70% next year. This indicates that West Pharmaceutical Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

In the past three months, West Pharmaceutical Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,842,009.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of West Pharmaceutical Services is held by insiders. 92.55% of the stock of West Pharmaceutical Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST



Earnings for West Pharmaceutical Services are expected to grow by 9.37% in the coming year, from $4.27 to $4.67 per share. The P/E ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 75.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 75.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.76. West Pharmaceutical Services has a PEG Ratio of 3.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. West Pharmaceutical Services has a P/B Ratio of 13.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

