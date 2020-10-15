Earnings results for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/15/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Westamerica Bancorporation last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 16th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Westamerica Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.96%. The high price target for WABC is $65.00 and the low price target for WABC is $58.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Westamerica Bancorporation has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.33, Westamerica Bancorporation has a forecasted upside of 10.0% from its current price of $54.87. Westamerica Bancorporation has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation pays a meaningful dividend of 2.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Westamerica Bancorporation has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Westamerica Bancorporation is 55.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Westamerica Bancorporation will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.54% next year. This indicates that Westamerica Bancorporation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

In the past three months, Westamerica Bancorporation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Westamerica Bancorporation is held by insiders. 77.44% of the stock of Westamerica Bancorporation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC



Earnings for Westamerica Bancorporation are expected to grow by 1.79% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Westamerica Bancorporation is 19.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Westamerica Bancorporation is 19.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Westamerica Bancorporation has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

