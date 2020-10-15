Earnings results for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/15/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Western Alliance Bancorporation last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 16th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Western Alliance Bancorporation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020. Western Alliance Bancorporation will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Western Alliance Bancorporation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.69%. The high price target for WAL is $62.00 and the low price target for WAL is $33.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Western Alliance Bancorporation has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.88, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a forecasted upside of 15.7% from its current price of $37.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays a meaningful dividend of 2.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Western Alliance Bancorporation has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Western Alliance Bancorporation is 20.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Western Alliance Bancorporation will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.92% next year. This indicates that Western Alliance Bancorporation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

In the past three months, Western Alliance Bancorporation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.46% of the stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation is held by insiders. 84.14% of the stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)



Earnings for Western Alliance Bancorporation are expected to grow by 20.11% in the coming year, from $3.48 to $4.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Western Alliance Bancorporation is 8.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Western Alliance Bancorporation is 8.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

