Earnings results for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Western Alliance Bancorporation last issued its earnings data on July 16th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Western Alliance Bancorporation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Western Alliance Bancorporation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.87%. The high price target for WAL is $44.00 and the low price target for WAL is $33.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Western Alliance Bancorporation has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.14, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a forecasted upside of 6.1% from its current price of $38.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays a meaningful dividend of 2.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Western Alliance Bancorporation has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Western Alliance Bancorporation is 20.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Western Alliance Bancorporation will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.17% next year. This indicates that Western Alliance Bancorporation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

In the past three months, Western Alliance Bancorporation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.46% of the stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation is held by insiders. 84.14% of the stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL



Earnings for Western Alliance Bancorporation are expected to grow by 16.24% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Western Alliance Bancorporation is 9.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Western Alliance Bancorporation is 9.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

