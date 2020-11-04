Earnings results for Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Western Copper and Gold in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Western Copper and Gold.

Dividend Strength: Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Western Copper and Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

In the past three months, Western Copper and Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.65% of the stock of Western Copper and Gold is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN



Earnings for Western Copper and Gold are expected to remain at ($0.02) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Western Copper and Gold is -53.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Western Copper and Gold has a P/B Ratio of 3.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

