Earnings results for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Western Digital last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business earned $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Western Digital has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year. Western Digital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Western Digital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.66, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.41%. The high price target for WDC is $101.00 and the low price target for WDC is $40.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Western Digital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.74, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $62.66, Western Digital has a forecasted upside of 55.4% from its current price of $40.32. Western Digital has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital does not currently pay a dividend. Western Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

In the past three months, Western Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Western Digital is held by insiders. 78.49% of the stock of Western Digital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC



Earnings for Western Digital are expected to grow by 222.49% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $5.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Western Digital is -47.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Western Digital has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

