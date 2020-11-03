Earnings results for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.22.

Westlake Chemical last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Its revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Westlake Chemical has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Westlake Chemical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.23%. The high price target for WLK is $84.00 and the low price target for WLK is $30.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Westlake Chemical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.00, Westlake Chemical has a forecasted downside of 18.2% from its current price of $70.93. Westlake Chemical has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Westlake Chemical has been increasing its dividend for 15 years. The dividend payout ratio of Westlake Chemical is 33.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Westlake Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.55% next year. This indicates that Westlake Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

In the past three months, Westlake Chemical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 73.10% of the stock of Westlake Chemical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 28.19% of the stock of Westlake Chemical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK



Earnings for Westlake Chemical are expected to grow by 42.53% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Westlake Chemical is 23.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Westlake Chemical is 23.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.05. Westlake Chemical has a PEG Ratio of 38.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Westlake Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

