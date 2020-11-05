Earnings results for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

WestRock last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm earned $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. WestRock has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. WestRock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WestRock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.35%. The high price target for WRK is $57.00 and the low price target for WRK is $23.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WestRock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.80, WestRock has a forecasted upside of 3.3% from its current price of $38.51. WestRock has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock pays a meaningful dividend of 2.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WestRock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of WestRock is 20.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WestRock will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.87% next year. This indicates that WestRock will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

In the past three months, WestRock insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,295.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.92% of the stock of WestRock is held by insiders. 80.83% of the stock of WestRock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WestRock (NYSE:WRK



Earnings for WestRock are expected to decrease by -3.83% in the coming year, from $2.61 to $2.51 per share. The P/E ratio of WestRock is 12.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of WestRock is 12.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.73. WestRock has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here