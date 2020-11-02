Earnings results for Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-4.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

AMC Entertainment last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.44. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year. AMC Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMC Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.68, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 140.76%. The high price target for AMC is $15.00 and the low price target for AMC is $2.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AMC Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.68, AMC Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 140.8% from its current price of $2.36. AMC Entertainment has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

AMC Entertainment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.81%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AMC Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, AMC Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of AMC Entertainment is held by insiders. Only 23.36% of the stock of AMC Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings for AMC Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($15.70) to ($4.69) per share. The P/E ratio of AMC Entertainment is -0.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AMC Entertainment is -0.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AMC Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 0.20. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

