Earnings results for Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Westwood Holdings Group last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The asset manager reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.8. Westwood Holdings Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Dividend Strength: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group does not currently pay a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

In the past three months, Westwood Holdings Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $113,600.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Westwood Holdings Group is held by insiders. 66.27% of the stock of Westwood Holdings Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG



The P/E ratio of Westwood Holdings Group is 44.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Westwood Holdings Group is 44.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Westwood Holdings Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

