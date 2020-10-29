Earnings results for WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.42.

WEX last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.05 million. WEX has generated $8.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.7. WEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $193.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.14%. The high price target for WEX is $249.00 and the low price target for WEX is $150.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX does not currently pay a dividend. WEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WEX (NYSE:WEX)

In the past three months, WEX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,031,047.00 in company stock. Only 0.76% of the stock of WEX is held by insiders. 98.73% of the stock of WEX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WEX (NYSE:WEX



Earnings for WEX are expected to grow by 32.02% in the coming year, from $5.84 to $7.71 per share. The P/E ratio of WEX is 46.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of WEX is 46.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. WEX has a PEG Ratio of 1.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. WEX has a P/B Ratio of 2.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

