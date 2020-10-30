Earnings results for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Weyerhaeuser last released its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Weyerhaeuser has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.3. Weyerhaeuser has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.48%. The high price target for WY is $33.00 and the low price target for WY is $25.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Weyerhaeuser has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.25, Weyerhaeuser has a forecasted upside of 6.5% from its current price of $28.41. Weyerhaeuser has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Weyerhaeuser does not currently pay a dividend. Weyerhaeuser does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Weyerhaeuser insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,052,028.00 in company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Weyerhaeuser is held by insiders. 77.46% of the stock of Weyerhaeuser is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Weyerhaeuser are expected to decrease by -15.79% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Weyerhaeuser is 69.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Weyerhaeuser is 69.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.01. Weyerhaeuser has a P/B Ratio of 2.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

