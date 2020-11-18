Earnings results for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Dividend Strength: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

In the past three months, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $207,987.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 24.70% of the stock of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is held by insiders. Only 27.97% of the stock of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR



The P/E ratio of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is -1.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

