Earnings results for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.9699999999999998.

Whirlpool last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The company earned $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool has generated $16.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Whirlpool has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Whirlpool in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $162.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.90%. The high price target for WHR is $200.00 and the low price target for WHR is $128.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Whirlpool has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $162.14, Whirlpool has a forecasted downside of 18.9% from its current price of $199.93. Whirlpool has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool pays a meaningful dividend of 2.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Whirlpool has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Whirlpool is 30.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Whirlpool will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.21% next year. This indicates that Whirlpool will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

In the past three months, Whirlpool insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Whirlpool is held by insiders. 98.93% of the stock of Whirlpool is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR



Earnings for Whirlpool are expected to grow by 27.12% in the coming year, from $12.50 to $15.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Whirlpool is 15.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Whirlpool is 15.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.98. Whirlpool has a PEG Ratio of 0.83. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Whirlpool has a P/B Ratio of 3.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

