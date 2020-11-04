Earnings results for White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.6099999999999999.

White Mountains Insurance Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. White Mountains Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for White Mountains Insurance Group.

Dividend Strength: White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group has a dividend yield of 0.11%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. White Mountains Insurance Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

In the past three months, White Mountains Insurance Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $68,587,986.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of White Mountains Insurance Group is held by insiders. 86.27% of the stock of White Mountains Insurance Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM



The P/E ratio of White Mountains Insurance Group is 30.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of White Mountains Insurance Group is 30.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here