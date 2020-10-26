Earnings results for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Whitestone REIT last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Whitestone REIT has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Whitestone REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Whitestone REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.41%. The high price target for WSR is $13.00 and the low price target for WSR is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Whitestone REIT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Whitestone REIT has a forecasted upside of 40.4% from its current price of $6.41. Whitestone REIT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Whitestone REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.55%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Whitestone REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Whitestone REIT is 39.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Whitestone REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.16% next year. This indicates that Whitestone REIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Whitestone REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Whitestone REIT is held by insiders. 56.02% of the stock of Whitestone REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Whitestone REIT are expected to grow by 12.05% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Whitestone REIT is 13.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Whitestone REIT is 13.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Whitestone REIT has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

