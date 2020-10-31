AMKOR TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:AMKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology last posted its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Its revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Amkor Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMKOR TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology’s stock was trading at $8.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMKR stock has increased by 37.0% and is now trading at $11.85.

COSTAR GROUP (NASDAQ:CSGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group has generated $9.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.4. CoStar Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COSTAR GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group’s stock was trading at $651.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CSGP shares have increased by 26.4% and is now trading at $823.61.

NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST (NYSE:NXRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. NexPoint Residential Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust’s stock was trading at $41.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NXRT shares have increased by 7.2% and is now trading at $44.32.

TE CONNECTIVITY (NYSE:TEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Its revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has generated $5.55 earnings per share over the last year. TE Connectivity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TE CONNECTIVITY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity’s stock was trading at $72.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TEL stock has increased by 32.7% and is now trading at $96.88.