META FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:CASH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Meta Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS META FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group’s stock was trading at $25.28 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CASH shares have increased by 16.1% and is now trading at $29.34.

NEWMONT (NYSE:NEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Its revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Newmont has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Newmont has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEWMONT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont’s stock was trading at $46.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NEM shares have increased by 36.5% and is now trading at $62.84.

HOULIHAN LOKEY (NYSE:HLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Houlihan Lokey has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Houlihan Lokey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOULIHAN LOKEY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey’s stock was trading at $48.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HLI shares have increased by 28.2% and is now trading at $62.70.

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:CXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust last issued its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Property Trust has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year. Columbia Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust’s stock was trading at $15.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CXP shares have decreased by 32.2% and is now trading at $10.58.

