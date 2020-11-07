CARDLYTICS (NASDAQ:CDLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics last announced its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company earned $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Its revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cardlytics has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. Cardlytics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARDLYTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics’ stock was trading at $45.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CDLX stock has increased by 93.3% and is now trading at $88.61.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS (NYSE:WLKP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Westlake Chemical Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners’ stock was trading at $16.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WLKP shares have increased by 18.1% and is now trading at $19.45.

SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES (NYSE:SJI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries last posted its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. Its revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. South Jersey Industries has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. South Jersey Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries’ stock was trading at $25.57 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SJI stock has decreased by 19.3% and is now trading at $20.63.

MARCHEX (NASDAQ:MCHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. Marchex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARCHEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex’s stock was trading at $2.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MCHX shares have decreased by 10.4% and is now trading at $1.80.