THE FIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FBMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The First Bancshares has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. The First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE FIRST BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares’ stock was trading at $25.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FBMS shares have decreased by 6.0% and is now trading at $23.84.

TECK RESOURCES (NYSE:TECK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Its revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teck Resources has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year. Teck Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TECK RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources’ stock was trading at $8.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TECK stock has increased by 60.2% and is now trading at $13.14.

INDEPENDENT BANK (NASDAQ:IBCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank last released its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Independent Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INDEPENDENT BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank’s stock was trading at $16.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IBCP shares have decreased by 6.9% and is now trading at $14.97.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE (NYSE:MOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare has generated $11.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Molina Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MOLINA HEALTHCARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare’s stock was trading at $131.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MOH shares have increased by 41.4% and is now trading at $186.47.