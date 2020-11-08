GRID DYNAMICS (NASDAQ:GDYN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Grid Dynamics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Grid Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF GRID DYNAMICS? (NASDAQ:GDYN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grid Dynamics in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

Grid Dynamics.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. IMARA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. IMARA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF IMARA? (NASDAQ:IMRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IMARA in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

IMARA.

TITAN INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:TWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year. Titan International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TITAN INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International’s stock was trading at $1.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TWI shares have increased by 91.9% and is now trading at $3.32.

PENN VIRGINIA (NASDAQ:PVAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.24. Penn Virginia has generated $8.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.8. Penn Virginia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PENN VIRGINIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia’s stock was trading at $5.18 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PVAC stock has increased by 24.7% and is now trading at $6.46.