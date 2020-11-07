LUMENTUM (NASDAQ:LITE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business earned $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has generated $4.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.4. Lumentum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LUMENTUM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum’s stock was trading at $71.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LITE stock has increased by 24.6% and is now trading at $89.52.

MERCURY GENERAL (NYSE:MCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm earned $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mercury General has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Mercury General has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERCURY GENERAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General’s stock was trading at $39.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MCY stock has increased by 6.1% and is now trading at $41.42.

APACHE (NYSE:APA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APA)

Apache last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Apache has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS APACHE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:APA)

Apache’s stock was trading at $8.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, APA shares have increased by 8.7% and is now trading at $8.97.

TEAM (NYSE:TISI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TISI)

Team last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Team has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS TEAM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TISI)

Team’s stock was trading at $10.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TISI shares have decreased by 40.0% and is now trading at $6.01.