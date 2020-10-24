GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE (NASDAQ:OMAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUM)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.00. The firm earned $27.25 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SUM)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s stock was trading at $42.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OMAB shares have decreased by 2.5% and is now trading at $40.98.

EAGLE BANCORP (NASDAQ:EGBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Eagle Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EAGLE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp’s stock was trading at $31.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EGBN shares have increased by 0.6% and is now trading at $31.45.

TRI POINTE GROUP (NYSE:TPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group last announced its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. TRI Pointe Group has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. TRI Pointe Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRI POINTE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group’s stock was trading at $13.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TPH stock has increased by 31.5% and is now trading at $17.92.

TATA MOTORS (NYSE:TTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $4.32 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS TATA MOTORS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors’ stock was trading at $6.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TTM shares have increased by 44.5% and is now trading at $9.32.