ULTRA CLEAN (NASDAQ:UCTT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.6. Ultra Clean has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ULTRA CLEAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean’s stock was trading at $16.91 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UCTT shares have increased by 25.9% and is now trading at $21.29.

PETROCHINA (NYSE:PTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina last issued its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $59.26 billion during the quarter. PetroChina has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PETROCHINA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina’s stock was trading at $34.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PTR stock has decreased by 17.3% and is now trading at $28.46.

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP (NYSE:JHG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Janus Henderson Group has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.7. Janus Henderson Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JANUS HENDERSON GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group’s stock was trading at $16.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JHG stock has increased by 45.4% and is now trading at $24.30.

BIOTELEMETRY (NASDAQ:BEAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm earned $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BioTelemetry has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.6. BioTelemetry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BIOTELEMETRY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry’s stock was trading at $37.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BEAT stock has increased by 13.4% and is now trading at $42.58.

