EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:ESRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. Empire State Realty Trust has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.4. Empire State Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust’s stock was trading at $10.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ESRT stock has decreased by 49.6% and is now trading at $5.38.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

CIVEO (NYSE:CVEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Civeo has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Civeo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CIVEO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo’s stock was trading at $0.7531 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CVEO shares have decreased by 5.0% and is now trading at $0.7151.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

QUANTA SERVICES (NYSE:PWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Quanta Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUANTA SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services’ stock was trading at $32.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PWR shares have increased by 91.9% and is now trading at $62.43.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

MR. COOPER GROUP (NASDAQ:COOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.43. The firm earned $630 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Mr. Cooper Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MR. COOPER GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group’s stock was trading at $9.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, COOP shares have increased by 129.9% and is now trading at $21.08.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.