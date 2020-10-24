LOCKHEED MARTIN (NYSE:LMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:MSVB)

Lockheed Martin last released its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Its revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has generated $21.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Lockheed Martin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LOCKHEED MARTIN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (OTCMKTS:MSVB)

Lockheed Martin’s stock was trading at $356.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LMT shares have increased by 4.9% and is now trading at $374.33.

LANDSTAR SYSTEM (NASDAQ:LSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8. Landstar System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LANDSTAR SYSTEM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System’s stock was trading at $95.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LSTR shares have increased by 37.6% and is now trading at $131.98.

THE BOSTON BEER (NYSE:SAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The business earned $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Boston Beer has generated $9.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.9. The Boston Beer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE BOSTON BEER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer’s stock was trading at $341.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SAM stock has increased by 219.9% and is now trading at $1,091.10.

SHORE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SHBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Shore Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SHORE BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares’ stock was trading at $11.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SHBI shares have increased by 1.9% and is now trading at $11.48.