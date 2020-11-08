FERRARI (NYSE:RACE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari last released its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.3. Ferrari has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FERRARI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari’s stock was trading at $143.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RACE stock has increased by 44.8% and is now trading at $207.09.

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS (NYSE:BEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners last posted its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Brookfield Renewable Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners’ stock was trading at $44.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BEP stock has increased by 29.4% and is now trading at $57.50.

CAESARSTONE (NASDAQ:CSTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $99.04 million during the quarter. Caesarstone has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.9. Caesarstone has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAESARSTONE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone’s stock was trading at $9.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CSTE stock has increased by 32.6% and is now trading at $12.20.

GUARDANT HEALTH (NASDAQ:GH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.44. The firm earned $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS GUARDANT HEALTH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health’s stock was trading at $62.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GH stock has increased by 86.5% and is now trading at $117.42.