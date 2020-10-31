TAYLOR MORRISON HOME (NYSE:TMHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Taylor Morrison Home has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TAYLOR MORRISON HOME’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home’s stock was trading at $16.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TMHC shares have increased by 29.3% and is now trading at $21.60.

DUCOMMUN (NYSE:DCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.02 million. Ducommun has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Ducommun has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DUCOMMUN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun’s stock was trading at $34.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DCO stock has decreased by 5.5% and is now trading at $32.90.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER (NYSE:IP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IP)

International Paper last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Its revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. International Paper has generated $4.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. International Paper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERNATIONAL PAPER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:IP)

International Paper’s stock was trading at $32.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IP stock has increased by 35.7% and is now trading at $43.75.

EIDOS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:EIDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. Eidos Therapeutics has generated ($1.03) earnings per share over the last year. Eidos Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EIDOS THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $43.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EIDX stock has increased by 61.6% and is now trading at $70.92.

