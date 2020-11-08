ARCA BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:ABIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18. ARCA biopharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ARCA biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARCA BIOPHARMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma’s stock was trading at $3.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ABIO stock has increased by 18.8% and is now trading at $3.99.

LIBERTY GLOBAL (NASDAQ:LBTYB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.3.

HOW HAS LIBERTY GLOBAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global’s stock was trading at $17.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LBTYB stock has increased by 19.2% and is now trading at $20.5892.

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA (NASDAQ:TA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America has generated ($2.32) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. TravelCenters of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America’s stock was trading at $12.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TA shares have increased by 152.3% and is now trading at $30.58.

PEMBINA PIPELINE (NYSE:PBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business earned $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7.

HOW HAS PEMBINA PIPELINE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline’s stock was trading at $23.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PBA shares have decreased by 7.4% and is now trading at $21.88.