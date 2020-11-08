AMRYT PHARMA (NASDAQ:AMYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.66. Amryt Pharma has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Amryt Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF AMRYT PHARMA? (NASDAQ:AMYT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amryt Pharma in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

Amryt Pharma.

WAITR (NASDAQ:WTRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company earned $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Waitr has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS WAITR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr’s stock was trading at $0.3644 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WTRH stock has increased by 758.9% and is now trading at $3.13.

ADMA BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:ADMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics last released its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year. ADMA Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADMA BIOLOGICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics’ stock was trading at $2.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ADMA stock has decreased by 17.3% and is now trading at $1.91.

INMUNE BIO (NASDAQ:INMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. INmune Bio has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. INmune Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INMUNE BIO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio’s stock was trading at $4.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INMB shares have increased by 60.2% and is now trading at $7.69.