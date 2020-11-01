BGC PARTNERS (NASDAQ:BGCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BGC Partners has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. BGC Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BGC PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners’ stock was trading at $4.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BGCP shares have decreased by 26.6% and is now trading at $2.95.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD (NASDAQ:ATVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Activision Blizzard has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Activision Blizzard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACTIVISION BLIZZARD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard’s stock was trading at $59.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ATVI shares have increased by 27.6% and is now trading at $75.73.

BLACKLINE (NASDAQ:BL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackLine has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year. BlackLine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLACKLINE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine’s stock was trading at $61.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BL shares have increased by 58.4% and is now trading at $97.68.

GENTHERM (NASDAQ:THRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. The firm earned $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentherm has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.1. Gentherm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENTHERM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm’s stock was trading at $37.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, THRM stock has increased by 22.3% and is now trading at $46.29.

