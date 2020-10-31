CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:CATY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Cathay General Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp’s stock was trading at $23.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CATY shares have increased by 0.8% and is now trading at $23.53.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:EIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Edison International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EDISON INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International’s stock was trading at $59.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EIX stock has decreased by 6.2% and is now trading at $56.04.

VERITEX (NASDAQ:VBTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex last released its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business earned $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Veritex has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Veritex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERITEX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex’s stock was trading at $17.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VBTX shares have increased by 14.0% and is now trading at $19.73.

WASTE CONNECTIONS (NYSE:WCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.3. Waste Connections has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WASTE CONNECTIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections’ stock was trading at $93.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WCN shares have increased by 6.0% and is now trading at $99.32.