CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CFFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Capitol Federal Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial’s stock was trading at $11.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CFFN stock has decreased by 3.9% and is now trading at $11.48.

ORION GROUP (NYSE:ORN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Orion Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORION GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group’s stock was trading at $2.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ORN stock has increased by 18.5% and is now trading at $3.26.

CABOT OIL & GAS (NYSE:COG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business earned $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Its revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot Oil & Gas has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Cabot Oil & Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CABOT OIL & GAS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas’ stock was trading at $16.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, COG stock has increased by 9.7% and is now trading at $17.79.

WALKER & DUNLOP (NYSE:WD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $247 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Its revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Walker & Dunlop has generated $5.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Walker & Dunlop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WALKER & DUNLOP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop’s stock was trading at $56.43 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WD shares have increased by 11.4% and is now trading at $62.88.

