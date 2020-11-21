AMERICA’S CAR-MART (NASDAQ:CRMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart last released its earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart has generated $7.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. America’s Car-Mart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICA’S CAR-MART’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart’s stock was trading at $90.31 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CRMT shares have increased by 12.5% and is now trading at $101.64.

ORBITAL ENERGY GROUP (NYSE:OEG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Orbital Energy Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ORBITAL ENERGY GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group’s stock was trading at $0.70 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, OEG stock has increased by 54.3% and is now trading at $1.08.

ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) (NYSE:ZTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) last issued its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. ZTO Express (Cayman) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN)’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stock was trading at $29.33 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ZTO stock has increased by 2.7% and is now trading at $30.12.

AMERICAN SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:AMSWA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software last released its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.1. American Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN SOFTWARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software’s stock was trading at $14.87 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AMSWA shares have increased by 16.1% and is now trading at $17.27.