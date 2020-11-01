CRITEO (NASDAQ:CRTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Criteo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CRITEO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo’s stock was trading at $9.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CRTO shares have increased by 80.3% and is now trading at $17.16.

GLOBAL PAYMENTS (NYSE:GPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments last released its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has generated $5.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.6. Global Payments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments’ stock was trading at $172.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GPN stock has decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $157.74.

THE TIMKEN (NYSE:TKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. Its revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Timken has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. The Timken has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE TIMKEN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken’s stock was trading at $35.77 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TKR shares have increased by 66.9% and is now trading at $59.70.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:PATK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. The company earned $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Patrick Industries has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Patrick Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PATRICK INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries’ stock was trading at $37.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PATK stock has increased by 50.6% and is now trading at $55.75.

