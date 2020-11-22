CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN last posted its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CYREN has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CYREN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CYREN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN’s stock was trading at $0.8948 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CYRN shares have increased by 9.9% and is now trading at $0.9837.

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS (NYSE:NAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers last issued its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Nordic American Tankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers’ stock was trading at $3.00 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NAT shares have increased by 10.3% and is now trading at $3.31.

51JOB EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:JOBS)

HOW HAS 51JOB’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job’s stock was trading at $70.36 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, JOBS stock has decreased by 0.5% and is now trading at $69.98.

VINCO VENTURES (NASDAQ:BBIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures last released its earnings results on August 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter. Vinco Ventures has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

