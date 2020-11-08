EVERBRIDGE (NASDAQ:EVBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Its revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Everbridge has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year. Everbridge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EVERBRIDGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge’s stock was trading at $110.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EVBG shares have increased by 17.1% and is now trading at $129.75.

MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:MDGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by $0.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has generated ($5.45) earnings per share over the last year. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $81.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MDGL shares have increased by 52.8% and is now trading at $123.89.

LUMINEX (NASDAQ:LMNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company earned $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Luminex has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.7. Luminex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LUMINEX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex’s stock was trading at $27.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LMNX stock has decreased by 14.6% and is now trading at $23.15.

SIGA TECHNOLOGIES (OTCMKTS:SIGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SIGA TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies’ stock was trading at $4.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SIGA shares have increased by 51.2% and is now trading at $7.18.