FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:FENC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $7.33 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, FENC shares have increased by 8.6% and is now trading at $7.96.

INVO BIOSCIENCE (OTCMKTS:INVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:INVO)

INVO Bioscience last announced its earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. INVO Bioscience has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS INVO BIOSCIENCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (OTCMKTS:INVO)

INVO Bioscience’s stock was trading at $3.65 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, INVO stock has decreased by 11.0% and is now trading at $3.25.

KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS (NYSE:KNOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners last announced its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. KNOT Offshore Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. KNOT Offshore Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners’ stock was trading at $12.71 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, KNOP shares have increased by 10.9% and is now trading at $14.09.

BIOHITECH GLOBAL (NASDAQ:BHTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global last posted its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. BioHiTech Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BioHiTech Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BIOHITECH GLOBAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global’s stock was trading at $1.15 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BHTG stock has increased by 7.8% and is now trading at $1.24.