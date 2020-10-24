FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FMBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FULT)

First Midwest Bancorp last issued its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. First Midwest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FULT)

First Midwest Bancorp’s stock was trading at $14.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FMBI shares have decreased by 14.0% and is now trading at $12.61.

HAWKINS (NASDAQ:HWKN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins last issued its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins has generated $2.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Hawkins has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HAWKINS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins’ stock was trading at $37.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HWKN shares have increased by 32.3% and is now trading at $50.18.

AMERIS BANCORP (NASDAQ:ABCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp last posted its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Ameris Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERIS BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp’s stock was trading at $25.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ABCB shares have increased by 13.2% and is now trading at $29.14.

TRITON INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:TRTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International last posted its earnings results on October 23rd, 2020. The reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. Its revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Triton International has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5.

HOW HAS TRITON INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International’s stock was trading at $27.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRTN shares have increased by 40.0% and is now trading at $38.24.