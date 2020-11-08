FORMULA ONE GROUP (NASDAQ:FWONA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24 million for the quarter. Formula One Group has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS FORMULA ONE GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group’s stock was trading at $27.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FWONA shares have increased by 33.0% and is now trading at $36.39.

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business earned $37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics has generated ($4.71) earnings per share over the last year. Global Blood Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $54.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GBT stock has decreased by 30.3% and is now trading at $38.21.

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES (DE) (NASDAQ:EPAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de) last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm earned $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bottomline Technologies (de) has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. Bottomline Technologies (de) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES (DE)’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de)’s stock was trading at $36.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EPAY shares have increased by 17.1% and is now trading at $42.37.

BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:BPMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8.

HOW HAS BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners’ stock was trading at $8.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BPMP shares have increased by 6.8% and is now trading at $9.54.