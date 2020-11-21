GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS last announced its earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $1.31. GDS has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. GDS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GDS’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS’s stock was trading at $86.01 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GDS shares have increased by 2.4% and is now trading at $88.07.

VASCULAR BIOGENICS (NASDAQ:VBLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics last released its earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year. Vascular Biogenics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VASCULAR BIOGENICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics’ stock was trading at $1.16 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, VBLT stock has increased by 2.7% and is now trading at $1.1916.

EAGLE POINT CREDIT (NYSE:ECC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Eagle Point Credit has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS EAGLE POINT CREDIT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit’s stock was trading at $8.37 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ECC stock has increased by 5.7% and is now trading at $8.85.

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ESE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies last announced its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. ESCO Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ESCO TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies’ stock was trading at $85.21 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ESE stock has increased by 15.3% and is now trading at $98.25.